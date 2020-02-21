Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Available Friday

Saric (ankle) is available to play on Friday against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

After not playing a single game in February due to an ankle injury, Saric will return on Friday against the Raptors. The 25-year-old will look to return from his injury with a bang, as Saric is averaging a career-low in points per game this season.

