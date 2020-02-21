Suns' Dario Saric: Available Friday
Saric (ankle) is available to play on Friday against the Raptors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
After not playing a single game in February due to an ankle injury, Saric will return on Friday against the Raptors. The 25-year-old will look to return from his injury with a bang, as Saric is averaging a career-low in points per game this season.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.