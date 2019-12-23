Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Available Monday

Saric (leg) is available to play Monday against Denver, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Saric will give it a go despite picking up a minor leg injury in Saturday's game against Houston. He's expected to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup where he's averaged 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.3 minutes so far this year.

