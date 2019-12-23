Suns' Dario Saric: Available Monday
Saric (leg) is available to play Monday against Denver, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Saric will give it a go despite picking up a minor leg injury in Saturday's game against Houston. He's expected to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup where he's averaged 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.3 minutes so far this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...