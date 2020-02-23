Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Available Saturday

Saric (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Saric returned from a seven-game absence Friday and saw 20 minutes against the Raptors, but he was still considered probable for Saturday's contest. The 25-year-old won't face a minutes restriction.

