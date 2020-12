Saric (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

The 26-year-old missed the first three games of the season with right quadriceps soreness, but he'll make his season debut Tuesday. Saric averaged 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 24.7 minutes for the Suns last season, and he should be a significant piece off the bench during the 2020-21 campaign.