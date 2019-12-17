Suns' Dario Saric: Back on injury report
Saric (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Saric was also deemed probable for Monday night's game before ultimately being cleared to take the court. The expectation is that he'll start and take on his typical workload Tuesday night.
