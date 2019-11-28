Suns' Dario Saric: Back-to-back double-doubles
Saric had 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 140-132 loss against the Wizards.
Saric has averaged 19.0 points per game in the last four contests where he has surpassed the 30 minutes of playing time, but those eight games have come in Phoenix's last 12 games. Saric should remain productive as long as he remains in the starting lineup, but a permanent rise on his minutes should boost his value going forward.
