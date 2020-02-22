Suns' Dario Saric: Backup power forward in return

Saric (ankle) played 20 minutes and supplied eight points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists Friday in the Suns' 118-101 loss to the Raptors.

Saric was cleared to play in the Suns' first game of the second half after missing the team's final seven contests prior to the All-Star break with a sprained left ankle. Phoenix appears committed to Kelly Oubre and Mikal Bridges as its starting forwards, making it difficult to envision Saric pushing for much more playing time than he received Friday. The 25-year-old only looks like a viable option in 16-team leagues or deeper at this time.