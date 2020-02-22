Suns' Dario Saric: Backup power forward in return
Saric (ankle) played 20 minutes and supplied eight points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists Friday in the Suns' 118-101 loss to the Raptors.
Saric was cleared to play in the Suns' first game of the second half after missing the team's final seven contests prior to the All-Star break with a sprained left ankle. Phoenix appears committed to Kelly Oubre and Mikal Bridges as its starting forwards, making it difficult to envision Saric pushing for much more playing time than he received Friday. The 25-year-old only looks like a viable option in 16-team leagues or deeper at this time.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.