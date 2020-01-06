Suns' Dario Saric: Barely clinging to rotation spot
Saric played six minutes off the bench in Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one block.
In his two games since transitioning to a reserve role, Saric has logged just 10 minutes in total. Frank Kaminsky's (kneecap) long-term injury helps Saric in theory, but the 25-year-old could still be at risk of falling out of the rotation entirely if coach Monty Williams simply elects to hand Saric's limited minutes over to Mikal Bridges and/or Cameron Johnson.
