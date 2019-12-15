Suns' Dario Saric: Big double-double in OT loss

Saric scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 17 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Spurs.

The back issue that landed him on the injury report this week didn't seem to be a problem for Saric, as he collected his sixth double-double of the year. The 25-year-old forward remains a somewhat limited fantasy asset given his inconsistent production, but at least his supporting cast is set to improve once Deandre Ayton (suspension) is eligible to rejoin the lineup.