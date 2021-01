Saric saw 18 minutes and posted five points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist during Thursday's 106-95 win over the Jazz.

After an impressive debut two nights prior, Saric crashed back down to earth with an ice-cold shooting effort. Seeing 18 minutes is a positive for Saric considering the other options at the position -- namely Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson. Still, it seems unlikely Saric will make his way into fantasy relevance this season outside of deep formats.