Suns' Dario Saric: Cleared for opener
Saric (quad) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
A bruised right quad hampered Saric in the preseason, but he's good to go for the start of the season. In 41 games as a starter last season, he averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.3 minutes.
