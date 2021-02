Saric (ankle) has been cleared to return Saturday against the 76ers.

After dealing with COVID-19 and an ankle injury, Saric will be able to suit up Saturday for the first time since Jan. 11. In his seven appearances this season, he has averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.9 minutes. Saric's return could reduce Frank Kaminsky's role, as well as Abdel Nader's.