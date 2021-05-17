Saric scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Sunday's win the Spurs.

Saric drew his third consecutive start and saw his minutes increase with the Suns resting some of their key players. His production wasn't all that notable, though he did close the season with at least one steal in three consecutive games. Saric averaged 17.4 minutes per game primarily backing up Deandre Ayton throughout the regular season, and he is likely to draw a similar role in the postseason.