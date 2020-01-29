Suns' Dario Saric: Coming off bench Tuesday
Saric will come off the bench Tuesday against the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Saric will come off the bench for the first time since Jan. 7, as Mikal Bridges will get the nod. In his three games off the bench, Saric has averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 9.3 minutes.
