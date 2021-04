Saric (ankle) will come off the bench Wednesday against the 76ers, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

After a one-game stint as a starter, Saric will head back to the bench while Jae Crowder gets the nod at power forward. This month, Saric has averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.9 minutes.