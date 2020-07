The Suns are considering Saric (ankle) day-to-day as the team's first seeding game approaches, Kellan Olson of AZ Sports reports.

Saric left Sunday's scrimmage with an ankle injury, but the good news is it does not appear to be anything serious. Olson notes that Saric appeared to be walking without a limp Monday. At this time, it's unclear if he'll play in Tuesday's final scrimmage against Toronto.