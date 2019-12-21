Suns' Dario Saric: Considered questionable

The Suns have listed Saric as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Nuggets due to leg soreness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

This is the first news regarding leg soreness for Saric. While the issue does not sound serious, the Suns could opt to err on the side of caution. More information on his status should come to light closer to tip-off. Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges could see some extended run if he is ultimately unable to go.