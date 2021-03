Saric finished Tuesday's 117-110 victory over Atlanta with 20 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes.

Saric made the most of his minutes on the court, converting all but one of his field-goal tries, including all three from beyond the arc. His point total was his second-highest of the campaign and marked his first game in double figures since March 13. Saric is averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 boards across 18.5 minutes overall this season.