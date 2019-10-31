Suns' Dario Saric: Contributes across board in win

Saric amassed 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and five steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's win over to Warriors.

Saric did a bit of everything Wednesday, finishing with a career-high five steals while racking up a season-high five assists. It was just Saric's second game in double-figures this year as the fourth-year forward's struggled out of the gate, totaling 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.6 minutes on average over his first five games.