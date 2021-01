Saric (COVID-19 protocols) is back with the team and the hope is for him to be ready for Saturday's game against the Mavericks after a few days of conditioning, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

We should expect Saric to remain sidelined until Saturday. He hasn't played since Jan. 11 due to health and safety protocols and needs some time to get back up to speed. He sees 18.7 minutes per game, and once he's back, Frank Kaminsky could see a reduction in minutes.