The Suns traded Saric to the Thunder for Darius Bazley and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Saric averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.4 minutes across 37 games for the Suns this season. His departure will likely open up playing time for Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo in Phoenix. Saric will likely compete for rotation minutes in the Thunder's bench unit.