Suns' Dario Saric: Deemed probable against Portland

Saric is listed as probable for Monday's game against Portland due to lower back soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric's dealing with some minor back discomfort after obliterating San Antonio's frontcourt to the tune of 19 points and 17 rebounds Saturday. In the unlikely event that he's held out, look for Cameron Johnson (hip) and Frank Kaminsky to see a boost in minutes.

