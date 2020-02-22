Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Deemed probable

Saric (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric made his return from an ankle injury Friday against the Raptors, posting eight points, five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes. He's dealing with some residual soreness, but he's expected to play Saturday.

