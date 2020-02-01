Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Doesn't travel with team

Saric (ankle) isn't traveling with the Suns on their upcoming three-game road trip, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It's possible Saric joins the team at some point, but it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he misses Sunday's game against the Bucks. More information on a timetable for his return may emerge in the coming days.

