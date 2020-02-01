Suns' Dario Saric: Doesn't travel with team
Saric (ankle) isn't traveling with the Suns on their upcoming three-game road trip, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
It's possible Saric joins the team at some point, but it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he misses Sunday's game against the Bucks. More information on a timetable for his return may emerge in the coming days.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.