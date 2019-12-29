Suns' Dario Saric: Donuts all around in win

Saric finished with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 victory over Sacramento.

Saric was bad Saturday, missing all seven of his field-goal attempts. Despite landing in a favorable situation, Saric has been unable to produce at a consistent level. His numbers have dropped away even without DeAndre Ayton (ankle) on the floor and so the future is not too bright in terms of fantasy value.