Suns' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in loss

Saric contributed 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Saric appears to have rounded into form after an inconsistent start to the season. Over his past seven games, he's topped double figures six times and has netted two double-doubles. Surprisingly, the strong play has coincided with a slight reduction in minutes as Saric's seen fewer than 24 minutes in four games during that span. On the season, the fourth-year forward's averaging 11.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.7 minutes.