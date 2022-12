Saric will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Rockets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Saric will replace Torrey Craig (groin) in the starting lineup. His playing time has been limited this season, as he has actually been a DNP (coach's decision) the previous six games. However, he figures to see a regular rotational role as a starter Friday and will look to take advantage of the opportunity.