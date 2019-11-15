Suns' Dario Saric: Efficient in win over Hawks

Saric chipped in with 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 win over the Hawks.

Saric has been Phoenix's fourth-best or fifth-best scoring option at times, but he seems to be turning things around after a slow start to the season. His 23 points against Atlanta represented a season-high mark for him, and he has scored in double digits in each of Phoenix's last three games. He will aim to extend that solid run of play Monday at home against Boston.