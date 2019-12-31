Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Fantasy value evaporates

Saric ended with two points and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over Portland.

Saric started at power forward but managed just two points in another poor performance. He is trending down in a hurry and the return of DeAndre Ayton is sure to do him no favors. There is a decent enough chance he remains in the opening unit but that does not mean he is going to suddenly turn things around.

