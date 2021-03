Saric finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five boards and one assist in 24 minutes of a 113-101 win against Minnesota on Friday.

Saric has now gone three games in a row without reaching double-digit scoring but he has proved a decent rebounding option off the bench. His lower scoring totals haven't affected his minutes, as he's still regularly appearing with the second unit. He'll face the Lakers on Sunday.