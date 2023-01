Saric ended with 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 win over the Hornets.

Saric led the Phoenix bench with 19 points which the help of three triples on four tries. He also registered eight rebounds for a second straight game. Saric has notably received a heavier workload in each of his last two contests, logging 21 and 24 minutes, respectively, which is well above his season average of 13.8 minutes per matchup.