Saric had 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound and an assist across 19 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies.

Saric didn't do much aside from scoring, but he was very efficient and made the most of his limited time on the court -- he posted his best scoring output of the campaign while missing just two shots all game long. That said, Saric has played more than 20 minutes just once this season, and he's not likely to hold a lot of upside if he continues to see limited playing time going forward.