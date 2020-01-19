Suns' Dario Saric: Impressive showing versus Celtics

Saric racked up 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 win over the Celtics.

Saric logged his eighth double-double through 42 appearances this season, which puts him on pace to surpass his career high of 13 back in 2017-18. This was also the first time since Dec. 20 that Saric earned at least 30 minutes, and he'll look to keep proving he deserves the starting power forward role (and plenty of minutes) in Monday's matchup versus the Spurs.