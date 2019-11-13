Suns' Dario Saric: Improved effort in Tuesday's loss
Saric contributed 18 points (7-11 Fg, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.
Saric bounced back after a couple of sub-par performances, helping himself to 18 points including four triples. He is rolling along quite nicely thus far, putting up top-100 numbers. There is not a lot of upside to Saric's game and chances are he takes a small hit when Deandre Ayton eventually returns to the lineup. Saric is likely someone you either drafted with your final pick or grabbed off waivers and so you have to be content with what he is offering in standard formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...