Suns' Dario Saric: Improved effort in Tuesday's loss

Saric contributed 18 points (7-11 Fg, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Saric bounced back after a couple of sub-par performances, helping himself to 18 points including four triples. He is rolling along quite nicely thus far, putting up top-100 numbers. There is not a lot of upside to Saric's game and chances are he takes a small hit when Deandre Ayton eventually returns to the lineup. Saric is likely someone you either drafted with your final pick or grabbed off waivers and so you have to be content with what he is offering in standard formats.