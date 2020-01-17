Suns' Dario Saric: Logs 28 minutes as starter
Saric supplied 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 win over the Knicks.
Saric drew the start at power forward with Kelly Oubre (concussion) sidelined. Saric has logged at least 21 minutes in three of his last four appearances, but this was his highest minute total since Dec. 20, this after averaging 27.8 minutes in October and November and 26.4 in December. Perhaps Saric can carve out a bigger role going forward, but he was averaging just 14.9 minutes per game through the first seven January matchups.
