Saric will start Monday's game against the Bucks.

Saric was a surprise addition to the starting lineup Monday as he replaced Jae Crowder at the power forward position. Coach Monty Williams is mixing things up after Saric had averaged just 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 triple across 15.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.