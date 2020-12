Saric recently began participating in 1-on-1 work against coaches and running the court, but he won't be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Mavericks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old sat out preseason play due to the quadriceps injury and still has some work to do before being cleared for game action. Saric indicated he could be ready to play in about a week, so he figures to be sidelined for the first few games of the 2020-21 campaign.