Suns' Dario Saric: Moves to bench
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against New York.
Saric will come off the bench for the first time this season. Kelly Oubre Jr., Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes have been named the starters in the frontcourt for Phoenix on Friday.
