Saric scored 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and one assist in the Suns' 132-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Coming off a season-high 19 points Saturday, Saric was able to follow it up with another double-digit scoring game and a season-high rebound total Monday. After missing 13 games due to COVID-19 and an ankle injury, the forward has been getting his rhythm back to a tune of 11.3 points, and 3.5 rebounds over his last six games.