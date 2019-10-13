Suns' Dario Saric: Nice production in blowout win
Saric amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 134-118 preseason victory over Portland.
Saric looked good in the starting unit Saturday, nailing all three of his perimeter looks en route to 14 points and eight rebounds. Saric is a chance to open as the starting power forward and could be looking at a nice bounce-back season. He has put up top-90 numbers before and that is likely where his ceiling would be once again should he get things going.
