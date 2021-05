Saric compiled 13 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 18 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 win over the Spurs.

Saric played fine in limited action, but he was soundly out-rebounded by Torrey Craig, who managed nine rebounds in only 18 minutes on the floor. Ayton will likely sit for the season finale, so Saric will draw the start, but Craig and Frank Kaminsky will also see significant frontcourt action.