Suns' Dario Saric: One rebound shy of double-double

Saric had 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Saric was dealing with a back injury, but that problem didn't stop him from reaching the 20-point mark for the second time this season. He might be the third-best or fourth-best scoring option on a surprisingly deep Suns team, but he does enough to remain fantasy relevant as a solid contributor across the board.