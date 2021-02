Saric (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Duane Rankin of AZCentral reports.

It will be the 12th straight absence for Saric, who missed time due to COVID-19 protocols and is now nursing a sprained left ankle. The Suns appear to be evaluating the forward on a game-to-game basis, so consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.