Suns' Dario Saric: Out again Wednesday
Saric (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's contest against Golden State, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The forward remain sidelined for a seventh straight matchup Wednesday, as Saric continues to battle a left ankle sprain. With the All-Star break beginning Thursday, there should be a decent opportunity that Saric returns to the floor Feb. 21 against Toronto.
