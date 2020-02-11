Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Out again Wednesday

Saric (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's contest against Golden State, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The forward remain sidelined for a seventh straight matchup Wednesday, as Saric continues to battle a left ankle sprain. With the All-Star break beginning Thursday, there should be a decent opportunity that Saric returns to the floor Feb. 21 against Toronto.

