Suns' Dario Saric: Out again
Saric (ankle) will not play Wednesday against Detroit, Kellan Olson of AZSports reports.
Saric will miss a third straight game as he nurses a sprained left ankle. Expect Cheick Diallo, Kelly Oubre and Mikal Bridges to continue picking up some extra minutes in his stead.
