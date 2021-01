Saric is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to injury management of right quad soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric missed the first three games of the year due to a quad injury and the team will exercise caution on the second night of a back-to-back by holding the forward out. In his place, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Frank Kaminsky could all see extra run at power forward.