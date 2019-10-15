Suns' Dario Saric: Out Monday

Saric (quad) will not play in Monday's preseason game versus the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Saric's right quad contusion is not considered serious. The Suns are just opting to err on the side of caution due to it just being an exhibition game. Cameron Johnson and Frank Kaminsky figure to see some extra run as a result of his absence.

