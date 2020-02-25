Suns' Dario Saric: Perfect shooting night
Saric supplied 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during the Suns' 131-111 Monday night win over the Jazz.
Saric's status had been clouded while he dealt with an ankle injury, and although he saw a bit less than his normal workload, Saric was impressive. Through the heart of January, Saric was averaging well over 20 minutes per game and will likely sit in that 20-25 minute range if he remains healthy for the final quarter of the season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...