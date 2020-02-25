Suns' Dario Saric: Perfect shooting night

Saric supplied 14 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during the Suns' 131-111 Monday night win over the Jazz.

Saric's status had been clouded while he dealt with an ankle injury, and although he saw a bit less than his normal workload, Saric was impressive. Through the heart of January, Saric was averaging well over 20 minutes per game and will likely sit in that 20-25 minute range if he remains healthy for the final quarter of the season.