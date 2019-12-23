Play

Suns' Dario Saric: Picks up minor leg injury

Saric is probable for Monday's game against Denver due to an unspecified leg injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saric appears to have picked up a minor leg injury at some point during or after Saturday's tilt with Houston. While it doesn't appear to be too serious, if Saric is held out, Cameron Johnson would be in line for an expanded role.

