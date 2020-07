Saric (ankle) will come off the bench for Friday's opener against the Wizards, Evan Sidery of Locked On Suns reports.

Saric has been dealing with an ankle injury but, ultimately, he's set to play. In eight appearances off the bench this season, Saric is averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.9 minutes. Cam Johnson will draw the start in his place.